Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) Urging West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to ensure their security, a woman and her daughter-in-law, who lost their husbands in the violence in Murshidabad district, alleged on Sunday that they were being threatened by the ruling TMC and the police.

In a four-page letter, Parul Das and Pinki Das urged Bose to arrange their smooth travel to the Calcutta High Court, where they wanted to file a petition.

"We, the two widows of Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das, are writing to you with a broken heart and trembling hands, seeking justice and ensuring security. We are writing this from a hidden location, not only fearing the threats of the ruling party but also the police who are continually threatening us," the letter said.

They alleged that a team from the Bidhannagar Purba police station tried to "kidnap" them from Salt Lake BG Block in the morning.

Dismissing the allegations, the police said they went to Salt Lake BG Block after receiving a complaint from Haragobindo's younger son, Samartha.

"Last night, the family's younger son filed a written complaint with the Samsherganj police station that the wives of the deceased were taken away from their home by a man in a car the previous evening. The complaint further stated that the family suspects that the two women have been abducted as they have not returned home for more than 24 hours," the West Benal Police posted on X.

"Based on such serious allegations, a case was registered and an investigation was started, and it was learned that the two women were staying in a house in Bidhannagar," it said.

The police went there and asked the two women if they were safe, and then they left, it said.

"It's the duty of the police to investigate a complaint, and that is what has been done," it added.

Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan were murdered during the violent protests over the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad last month.

