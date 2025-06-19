Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 19 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place at Mundamarai village under Dharakote police station limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Anjana Nayak, was arrested as she had confessed to killing her husband Amar Nayak (40) by throttling him at home, said Inspector in charge, Dharakote police station, Chandrika Swain on Thursday.

She was detained by police for interrogation after the murder report. During the interrogation, she confessed to the crime, Swain claimed.

Police said the deceased was a habitual alcoholic and would allegedly physically assault his wife regularly for the last few years without any specific reason. On Wednesday early morning, the deceased allegedly physically assaulted her after a heated argument. The man died on the spot when she throttled him, police said.

The deceased was a daily labourer. They have two children. While their daughter, a 20-year old was married, their son, an 18-year old was not at home when the incident took place.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the house after the deceased's elder brother Tuna Nayak lodged an FIR, police said. Further inquiry was going on, police said.

