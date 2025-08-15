Malappuram (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): A decomposed carcass of a wild elephant was found in the Kuruvanpuzha river on Friday. It was approximately 500 meters upstream from the Kozhipara bridge, within the Akampadam forest station limits of the Edavanna range.

The elephant's foot was found stuck in a rock in the middle of the river. Authorities believe the elephant got stuck while attempting to cross the river. The body is estimated to be at least three weeks old, and its tusks were not visible.

It is suspected that the tusks may have separated naturally and been carried away by the river due to the advanced state of decomposition. A post-mortem was conducted by Forest Veterinary Surgeon Shyam, and the forest department is carrying out further investigations.

The search was led by Edavanna range officer P Salim, Akampadam deputy range officer VK Muhasin, and Section Forest Officer Sreejith, among others. Forest guards discovered the carcass on Friday morning. (ANI)

