Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched border tourism activities at Shipki-La, a high-altitude 3,930-meter motorable mountain pass bordering India and China in the tribal district of Kinnaur.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "We have eased restrictions for the tourists to enjoy the beauty of Shipki-La, and the tourism activities here would strengthen the local economy, along with boosting tourism in the region."

Also Read | Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11,389 Staff Nurse Posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Other Details.

He said that the state government had requested the Ministry of Defence to grant permission for starting tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda. After the approval for the same, the border tourism initiative has been launched.

The Chief Minister said that the State government would raise the issue of starting Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Shipki-La with the central government as well.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Spy YouTuber Moves Court, Seeks Regular Bail.

"I would meet the Prime Minister and present this matter before him. Shipki-La will be the easiest route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra," he said.

The centuries-old trade route between India and Tibet, Shipki-La, was closed for trade in 2020. There are immense possibilities of trade and cultural exchange through this pass, and the matter of restarting it would also be raised before the Central Government, said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu stated that the state government has also urged the Centre to establish the Himachal Scout Battalion, which would have a special quota for the local people of the border areas of the state.

The matter of setting up an airport to promote tourism in the border areas would also be pursued before the Union Government. The state government would urge the Centre to abolish the Inner Line Check Post of the military and paramilitary forces, which currently creates permit-related obstacles for tourists.

Special attention was being given to promoting seamless travel and improving the experience of tourists, under which cooperation with the Indian Army and Paramilitary Forces would be emphasised.

He said that the Wangtu-Atargu-Mud-Bhaba road connecting Lahaul-Spiti district to Kinnaur has been approved by the National Wildlife Board, thus paving the way for its construction. This road would reduce the distance between Shimla and Kaza by approximately 100 km.

The Chief Minister said that border roads were not only of strategic importance, but their purpose was to provide benefits to the people by increasing connectivity in remote border regions.

He said that he had also recently discussed the action plan to promote tourism in the border areas with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). There has also been a discussion on using various ITBP helipads to promote tourism in remote areas. Discussions have also been held about providing medical facilities to the people through the ITBP health institutions.

"We were proud of the valour of the Army and the Paramilitary Forces. He also inaugurated the Border Forest Park at Shipki-La and visited Indira Gandhi Point," he said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for inaugurating border tourism activities. He said that more basic facilities would be increased at Shipki-La in the near future. He also urged the start of an on-demand bus route in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)