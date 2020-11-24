Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said security forces will continue to thwart the "evil attempts" of "our neighbouring country" to create unrest in the union territory.

Speaking at the district police lines here to reward those responsible for killing four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Nagrota last week, Singh said advanced bullet proof vehicles and protection gear will be provided to police personnel involved in anti-militancy operations.

"Our neighbouring country is repeating its evil attempts very often to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

However, our mutual efforts will continue to foil these attempts with fortitude, he added.

Lauding the personnel of the Jammu Police and other security forces for the clean and successful operation in Nagrota, Singh said the response to the terror activity was very quick and adequate and different forces on the ground exhibited great spirit and mutual coordination.

He credited the collective efforts and good understanding between Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for the unearthing of a 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The DGP also sought reports from the field officers and personnel with regards to the safety gear being provided to them and assured that highlighted requirements would be redressed on priority basis.

He said that jackets and helmets with higher level of protection would be made available to increase the safety and capability of personnel fighting terrorism.

