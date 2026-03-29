Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday praised the fourth phase of the Narmada Project, stating that the initiative will ensure a stable water supply for the city for the next 25 years.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said that with the combined efforts of the state government and the Municipal Corporation, the region will no longer face water shortages once the project is completed. He also described the project valued at nearly Rs 2,500 crore as a major step toward boosting regional development. He added that it is expected to set a new benchmark for economic prosperity in the area.

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"With the blessings of Mother Narmada, and through the efforts of our government and the Municipal Corporation, this city is poised to remain abundantly supplied with water for the next twenty-five years... Following the completion of the fourth phase of the Narmada project, the region will face no water-related hardships.... This project is set to establish a new benchmark for economic prosperity within the region... I extend my congratulations on this massive construction project, valued at almost Rs 2,500 crore," said CM Yadav. The Chief Minister also highlighted a milestone in wildlife conservation, noting that 'Mukhi', India's first-born cheetah at Kuno National Park, has turned three. He described her journey from a cub to a mother as a strong symbol of the success of Project Cheetah, adding that it reflects growing confidence in Madhya Pradesh's conservation efforts.

"Great News from Kuno! India's first-born cheetah, 'Mukhi', turns 3 today. Her journey, from a tiny cub to a confident mother stands as a powerful symbol of the success of Project Cheetah. This achievement paves the way for a new direction and growing confidence in MP's wildlife conservation efforts," he wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)