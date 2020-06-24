Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that possibilities of starting courses relevant to technical posts in hospitals and medical colleges of the state will be explored.

Vij said that he has instructed the additional chief secretaries of Health and Medical Education and Research Departments to take appropriate action in this regard.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Metro Train Services to Remain Suspended.

The Skill Development Department has prepared a list of technical courses with minimum educational qualifications, which can be started in hospitals and medical colleges, he said.

"For such courses, the Skill Development Department will give certificates to successful candidates. This will help in ensuring the availability of trained and skilled staff in hospitals," the state health minister said.

Also Read | West Bengal Government Extends Lockdown till July 31 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Vij said it has been observed that the youth of Haryana go to other states or private institutions to pursue such courses.

In view of the demand, more than 30 courses have been selected by the Department of Skill Development, as also the posts of duty manager, tele-health service coordinator and hospital coordinator, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)