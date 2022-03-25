New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities will seek a report from the West Bengal chief secretary over the Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week, following which it will send a team to the state, its officiating chairperson Syed Shahezadi said on Friday.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of the state's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat official's murder.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Viral Video Shows School Students Drinking Beer in Bus in Chengalpattu, Police Probing.

Asked about the issue at a press conference, Shahezadi said, "What is happening in Bengal is saddening. It is a matter of Constitution, violation of human rights. Be it any party or any ideology, humanity should not be set aside."

"We (commission's team) will go there and before that will write to chief secretary to send us a report and then we will visit. We do not want to do politics on the issue," she said.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Working on New Nest Hub With a Detachable Tablet.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the Birbhum violence.

Miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in Bogtui, killing the eight people. The victims were from a minority community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)