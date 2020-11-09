Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask all states to compulsorily lodge an FIR on every complaint by a crime victim on the lines of the decision taken by his government.

Also Read | Delhi Firecracker Ban: Gopal Rai Warns of Action Under Air Act Against Violators.

Addressing a webinar on ''Duties and Rights for Women and Child Safety and Empowerment', Gehlot said he also plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this count for mandatory registration of FIRs in all states on victims' complaints.

Also Read | Punjab Joins List of Opposition-Ruled States to Withdraw ‘General Consent’ to CBI.

Claiming that his government's innovative steps in policing have yielded good results, Gehlot said his government has shown the courage to adopt a policy for compulsory registration of FIR on every complainant.

“This may have increased the registration of the complaints but it does not mean the crime rate has increased in real terms,” said Gehlot in a statement.

He said there should be a nationwide environment to adopt the Rajasthan's mandatory FIR policy to provide justice to every victim. For this, Rajasthan will also organise a national-level seminar.

Gehlot said the protection of woman and child rights is a sensitive issue for the whole country.

He said, “The incidents of female harassment is a matter of concern for all of us.”

“The state government has always ensured effective action at the grassroots level on such incidents,” he added.

Gehlot said due to measures like compulsory FIR policy, the formation of Special Investigation Units to investigate crimes against women in all police districts, establishing of reception halls in police stations and constant monitoring of cases by a higher-level officer have helped in securing speedy justice to the victims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)