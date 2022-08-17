Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Senior Haryana BJP leader Sudha Yadav on Wednesday thanked her party leadership for including her into its parliamentary board and said she will try to live up to their expectations.

The 57-year-old former MP said for the past over two decades she has been working with dedication for the party.

"I will try to live up to their expectations for the trust the party has reposed in me," she told PTI over the phone while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda for the new responsibility.

Replying to a question on the BJP-led government in Haryana, Yadav said, "It has been doing a good job for the past nearly eight years and is undertaking equitable development in the state".

When asked, Yadav recalled that Narendra Modi had motivated her to contest the elections.

Yadav had previously said Modi in 1999 donated Rs 11 to her election campaign and invited party workers to make contribution. Within half an hour, Rs 7.5 lakh was collected, Yadav had said then.

Yadav had in 1999 won from Mahendergarh parliamentary constituency, defeating Rao Inderjit Singh, who was with the Congress at that time.

Singh had switched over to the BJP in 2014.

The BJP on Wednesday dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board and brought in six new faces, including B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav and Satyanarayan Jatiya are the other new members of the BJP's parliamentary board, an attempt by the party to make the body more socially and regionally representative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda are among its members.

