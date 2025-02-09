New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) AAP candidate from Matia Mahal constituency Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, who secured the highest victory margin in the polls, on Sunday said this isn't a record, but the result of his consistent engagement with the public.

Iqbal said that he was only 22-year-old when he first fought the election in 2012. During that period, he became the MCD chairman of city zone.

"When I contested the second election of corporation, there were 13 candidates against me and they all lost their deposits. When I contested the third election in 2022, I won with the highest margin in entire Delhi and now I have won by over 42,500 votes in the assembly polls," he told PTI videos.

Iqbal said this victory isn't a record, but the result of his consistent engagement with the public, being there 24/7, 365 days a year.

"The way my father Shoaib Iqbal has worked for the area for last 30 years and the work done by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and in this vicinity has greatly benefited me," he stated.

Iqbal registered the highest victory margin of 42,724 votes in the polls, defeating BJP's Deepti Indora.

The BJP on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a two-third majority. The BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats at stake.

