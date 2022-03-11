Bhubaneswar, Mar 11 (PTI) Opposition BJP Friday expressed optimism that the party's "grand electoral success" in four states will have a positive impact on the urban local bodies (ULB) poll in Odisha to be held later this month.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty said that people across the country have reposed their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this has been reaffirmed in the state poll in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

“We are optimistic that the grand electoral success of BJP in the election in the four states will have a positive impact on the BJP's electoral performance in the ensuing ULBs polls,” Mohanty said.

The ruling BJD, which bulldozed rivals in the recent panchayat poll, pooh poohed Mohanty's statement. “There will be no such impact in Odisha. The people of the state have accepted Naveen Patnaik as their leader and hope. Therefore, they will support the BJD for the good works done by its government in the state,” party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said that the saffron party's growth in other states will have absolutely no impact on the grand old party but may do so on the ruling BJD.

“Both BJD and BJP are doing politics for power and not for the people, while Congress is worried over the plight of the people," he said and expressed confidence that Congress will fare well in the urban poll.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi ridiculed the Congress and sought to revoke the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's defeat in a trust vote in Parliament by a solitary vote in 1997.

She said on Twitter on Thursday that the Congress had then ridiculed BJP for losing the government due to lack of numbers in the Parliament and tagged a clipping of Vajpayee's speech in 1997 where he is quoted to have said “Aaj aap hum par hans rahe ho kyunki hamari seat kam hai, ek din ayega jab pura desh aap par hasega. (Today you are laughing at us because we have less number of seats, but one day the whole nation will laugh at you),” Sarangi said.

“His (Vajpayee's) words have come true today!” the bureaucrat-turned-politician tweeted.

