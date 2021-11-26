Bhopal, Nov 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Friday asked party workers to ensure the benefits of the schemes launched by the Centre and state government reach the people and to make efforts to take the vote share to over 51 per cent in order to create "history" in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Addressing a day-long meeting of the party's state executive in Minto Hall, he said former national chief Amit Shah had always exhorted that while victory in polls was being achieved, the aim was to keep increasing vote share.

"To achieve this, we must win the people's hearts. We must ensure benefits of welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the state government reach them. We have to take along everyone and give a befitting reply to those who indulge in the politics of deceiving people. We must create history in 2023 (next Assembly polls)," he said.

He said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given strength to the scientists of the country who developed vaccines against COVID-19 in record time, while MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started taking measures to curb the pandemic immediately after taking over the reins of the state in March last year.

The CM had formed crisis management committees right up to panchayat level to deal with the pandemic and this had been appreciated by the Union government as well, Sharma said.

He said BJP functionaries, on the call of national president J P Nadda, had worked along with the government to provide relief to people during the pandemic, while many had given footwear to migrants walking barefoot amid the lockdown.

Sharma praised welfare schemes, including Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, and added that state BJP workers had distributed grains to a record 25 lakh people on a single day during 'Anna Utsav', and provided employment to over 18 lakh people.

Results of the MP government's flagship 'Laadli Laxmi Yojna' had started coming in with the sex ratio in state increasing from 912 females per 1000 men to 956/1000, he claimed.

He said the BJP won in the recent and earlier bypolls in the state by working in harmony with new entrants, apparently referring to Congress MLAs who had switched over.

He said the Congress was misleading people on the issue of tribals and it was CM Chouhan who had announced earlier that November 15, the birth anniversary of icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, will be celebrated.

The meet was attended by Chouhan, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel as well as general secretary in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijaywargiya.

