Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) A portion of a window on the fourth floor of a building here partially collapsed, leaving an iron grill precariously hanging which prompted authorities to temporarily evacuate two houses located nearby, an official said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at 10.34 pm on Sunday at the vacant five-storey Om Sagar Apartment in Kharkar Ali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, he said.

The 38-year-old structure has been classified as a C1-category (highly dangerous) building and was vacated three years back following safety concerns, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

On Sunday night, a section of the window frame on the fourth floor got detached, causing the attached iron grill to break and dangle dangerously, posing a potential threat to nearby residents and properties, he said.

After being alerted by a local person, officials from the Naupada-Kopri civic ward committee along with the disaster management staff and fire brigade personnel reached the site to assess the situation.

In the interest of public safety, two single-storey houses located adjacent to the building were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Due to inadequate lighting at night, the work of removal of the broken grill was deferred to Monday morning.

A hazard strip was put up and barricaded by the disaster management team to cordon off the danger zone and prevent public access until the iron structure is safely dismantled, the official said.

The municipal authorities have appealed to citizens to report any signs of structural instability in old or vacant buildings to the disaster management helpline to prevent accidents, he added.

