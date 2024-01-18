Hyderabad [India], January 18 (ANI): The country's most significant civil aviation event, Wings India 2024, kicked off at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Thursday, bringing together business leaders and policymakers.

The event is taking place in the backdrop of record domestic air traffic growth in 2023. The government is expected to use the occasion to showcase India's growth story and attract new investments.

The theme of the event is "Connecting India to the World in Amrit Kaal: Setting the stage for Indian Civil Aviation @2047".

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India, VK Singh addressed the inaugural session.

"Our journey from Amritkaal to Shatabdi Kaal will be marked by the pace in development based on our age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam '', Scindia said while addressing the media and the participants.

The 4-day event, which has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI), is a showcase of cutting-edge technology in the aviation sector. The event is bringing together various stakeholders and participants from all over the world in the aviation industry.

The exhibitions by airport operators, airlines, MROs, GHAs and various industry partners are showcasing the comprehensive vision and robust future of India's civil aviation sector.

Airports Authority of India has set up its pavilion which is equipped with an immersive Air Traffic Control console.

This ATC console is offering visitors a glimpse of the dynamic journey into the workings of Air Traffic Control, providing them with a firsthand and live experience.

Chairman of AAI, Sanjeev Kumar said, " Wings India 2024 is providing a big platform to discuss business related to the aviation sector. World is seeing India as a big opportunity." (ANI)

