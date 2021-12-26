Kargil (Ladakh), Dec 26 (PTI) The winter helicopter service in Ladakh will commence on December 29, an official said on Sunday.

During winter, Ladakh generally remains cut-off from the rest of the country due to closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

“The flight will start from Leh to Kargil, and then from Kargil to Srinagar, and vice versa: Srinagar-Kargil-Leh,” the official said.

Online bookings for the winter rides have opened, he said.

