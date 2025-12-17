New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Congress MPs are all set to meet in the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office today in the Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House for the day. The meeting will be held at 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, both the Houses will meet at 11 am and begin with the Question Hour. The session will start with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by various ministers, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitin Prasada, among others.

Several ministers will lay papers on the table, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh for the Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

Papers will also be laid by Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal (Parliamentary Affairs), Jitin Prasada (Electronics and IT), Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Communications), B L Verma and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Dr L Murugan (Information and Broadcasting), Satish Chandra Dubey (Mines), Ravneet Singh (Railways) and Harsh Malhotra (Corporate Affairs).

The House will hear several committee reports, including the Sixth Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which focuses on the role of autonomous bodies and educational institutions in promoting the socio-economic development of SC/ST communities.

Several ministers will make statements on the status of implementation of parliamentary committee recommendations.

The Lower House will also take up matters under Rule 377. The legislative business includes the introduction of two key bills: The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, and The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025.

The latter bill aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment to rural households and promote rural development.

Under Legislative Business, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to consider and pass two Bills.

Both Bills are listed for consideration and passage, with amendments to be moved as circulated separately. (ANI)

