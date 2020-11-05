Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 5 (ANI): The 40-day winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 20 and will continue till December 31.

As per the schedule released by Assembly Secretariat, the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2020-21 will be presented in the house on November 20.

The appropriation Bill for the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2020-21 is expected to be presented on November 29.

The winter session will be held adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

