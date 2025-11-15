Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): With the onset of winter across the nation, children in Kalaburgi have resorted to lighting fires and gathering around them to stay warm amidst the biting cold. The region is experiencing a sharp dip in temperatures, prompting locals to find ways to cope with the chill.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Kalaburgi was recorded at 31°C, while the minimum temperature dropped to a chilly 1.2°C as of 8:30 am on Saturday. The weather is expected to remain partially cloudy, with cold conditions continuing to prevail.

In response to the cold wave, local children huddled around small fires, using them as a source of warmth while they went about their day.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the authorities issued a weather warning for the coastal district of Thoothukutti, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until further notice due to the likelihood of strong winds and rough sea conditions developing over the region.

The alert was issued following updated meteorological assessments indicating a surge in wind speed along the Tamil Nadu coastline.

According to officials, moderate to strong winds are expected to persist over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining coastal areas, posing a potential risk to small fishing vessels and boats. Fishermen who have already set out to sea have been urged to return to the shore immediately, and coastal surveillance teams have been placed on alert to assist in ensuring compliance with the advisory.

The district administration has also instructed local fishing hamlets and coastal villages to stay informed about regular weather updates from the Meteorological Department. Public address systems in the region are being used to broadcast warnings, and officials from the fisheries department are coordinating with fishermen's associations to disseminate the message widely.

Port authorities in Thoothukudi have also heightened their monitoring operations. Cargo movement and small craft operations may be regulated depending on the intensity of the wind conditions, officials added. Rescue teams and disaster response units have been instructed to remain on standby in case the weather situation worsens.

Fisheries officials reiterated that safety remains the top priority. "Fishermen must strictly avoid entering the sea until the advisory is withdrawn." (ANI)

