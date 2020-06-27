Patna, Jun 26 (PTI) Bihar registered 190 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 8,678, health department officials said.

The state now has 1,953 active COVID-19 cases in 38 districts.

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

While 6,669 patients have recovered from the disease in Bihar, 56 people have died of it.

The districts that have reported a large number of coronavirus cases are Patna (529), Bhagalpur (401), Madhubani and Siwan (400 each), Begusarai (382), Munger (332) and Rohtas (322).

Also Read | Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

The number of samples tested for the disease in the state till date is 1,89,643, officials said, adding that the testing capacity has been constantly augmented, which is evident from the fact that 7,906 samples were tested on Thursday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)