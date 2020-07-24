Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 353 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,782, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the total cases, 129 are from Jammu and 224 from the Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 296 after 14 more deaths were reported today, Government of Jammu and Kashmir informed.

9,217 people have also recovered in the Union Territory, with 508 patients discharged on Friday.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in the country stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

