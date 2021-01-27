Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,819 on Wednesday with 40 fresh infections, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

The death toll remained unchanged at 334 as no new fatalities were reported in the union territory, it said.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 146, according to the bulletin.

As many as 37 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery the previous day, taking the total number of cured persons to 20,339, the bulletin said.

So far, a total of 2,11,460 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,89,699 samples have tested negative while reports of 103 are awaited, it said.

