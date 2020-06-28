Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): As many as 402 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 13,829, said Haryana Health Department.

Death toll rises to 223 after five deaths were reported today, Haryana Health Department informed.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

