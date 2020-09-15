Puducherry [India], September 15 (ANI): Puducherry reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 20,226, said Health Department, Government of Puducherry.

The Union Territory also reported 447 discharges and nine deaths yesterday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 79,722 deaths as of September 14. (ANI)

