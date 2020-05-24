India News | With 53 New Cases, Kerala's COVID-19 Count Reaches 847

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): With 53 new confirmed cases, the COVID-19 count in Kerala reached 847 on Sunday, according to the state health department.

The number of active cases in the state reached 322, while the tally of recovered patients has also risen to 520. Five deaths, including one which occurred at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has been reported so far due to the infection.

The Health Minister of the state, KK Shailaja, had said that 18 of the 53 new cases were reported from among those who had returned to the state from abroad, including, 11 from UAE, three from Oman and Saudi Arabia each and 1 from Kuwait.

29 other cases arose from returnees from other states to Kerala, according to Shailaja.

Earlier today, India witnessed the highest ever single-day spike of 6,767 cases, which saw the COVID-19 count zooming to 1,31,868, as per the details by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

There were 54,440 recoveries today as against 51,783 from Saturday taking the recovery rate to 41.28 per cent. The country recorded 147 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,867. Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active cases. (ANI)

