India News | With 6 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Indore Tally Now 4,069

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the city to 4,069 according to the Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

As many as 1,058 samples were tested on Sunday out of which 1,006 samples tested negative while four persons succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 174.

Meanwhile, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

