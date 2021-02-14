Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Punjab government on Sunday said that the voter turnout in local bodies polls of 8 municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar panchayats in the state have recorded a new high of 71.39 per cent.

"Voting turnout recorded a new high in general/by-elections of 8 Municipal Corporations and 109 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats of Punjab with 71.39 per cent of votes have been polled," said the state government on Twitter.

"Counting of votes on February 17. The fate of 9222 candidates enlists in EVMs," they added.

The results of polls are scheduled to be out on February 17.

Earlier in the day, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lambasted the Congress party for misusing civil and police machinery to capture booths besides unleashing violence against the opposition to intimidate voters during municipal bodies in Punjab. (ANI)

