New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) With the first Oxygen Express for Haryana set to reach the state on Thursday, the Indian Railways would have transported 640 tonnes of medical oxygen across the country over the last 10 days, the national transporter said.

While medical oxygen has been supplied to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in the past few days, the Oxygen Express will reach Haryana on Thursday after it completed its loading from Angul in Odisha.

An empty rake from Faridabad to Rourkela is also on its way and is expected to reach on Thursday night.

Continuous stream of oxygen trains to Haryana will ensure oxygen replenishment to COVID-19 patients in the state.

"Continuing the momentum, there are three more trains on the run either carrying liquid oxygen or on the way to the loading plants. It is expected that cumulative liquid medical oxygen (LMO) carried by the Indian Railways will reach almost 640 tonnes in the next 24 hours,” the railways said.

Uttar Pradesh received its fifth Oxygen Express carrying 76.29 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Thursday in five tankers.

While one tanker was offloaded in Varanasi, the remaining four were offloaded in Lucknow.

The sixth train for the state is already on its way to Lucknow and is expected to arrive on Friday carrying 33.18 tonne of LMO in four tankers.

Another empty rake is expected to leave Lucknow on Thursday for bringing the next set of oxygen tankers.

The Telangana government has also requested the railways for the Oxygen Express.

An empty rake is on its way from Secunderabad to Angul with five empty tankers and is expected to reach Angul on Friday.

"The railways is in full preparedness for providing oxygen transportation services to all the states in need. In the ongoing operation, states provide tankers to the railways. Railways then proceeds in the fastest feasible mode to bring the oxygen from the locations and delivers it to the requisitioning state. The deployment and use of this oxygen is done by the state government,” the national transporter said.

Liquid oxygen being a cryogenic cargo has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps etc.

The first Oxygen Express train was pushed into service on April 19 when seven trucks left Mumbai for Vizag to load oxygen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)