Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Indore reported the highest single-day spike of 341 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,431, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

Indore has also reported the highest number of deaths in a single day, standing at seven following which the death toll rose to 451.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)

