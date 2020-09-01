New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): As many as 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

India's COVID-19 case tally reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated.

65,288 people have succumbed to the disease in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.16 lakh samples were tested on Monday and over 4.33 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.

The Union Health Ministry informed that the average daily recovered cases (week wise) have grown 4 times from 15,000 in the first week of July to 61,700 in last week of August.

"The steep rise in #COVID19 Recoveries indicates that India's collaborative, graded and evolving response strategy has borne results," the ministry said in another tweet. (ANI)

