New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman died coming under the debris of a ceiling of a Tibbia College Society flat that collapsed Saturday morning apparently due to heavy rain, police said.

According to the fire department, the quarter was located in a dilapidated building in Karol Bagh on the DB Gupta Road. The building is an object of a legal battle between the residents and the college authority.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Seeks Feedback From Industrialists To Provide Business-Friendly Environment.

Police said the victim was Ranjeet Kaur, who was salvaging some items after a portion of the ceiling collapsed but came under the debris after the rest of it came crashing down.

The fire department got the information about the collapse at 3.47 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 24,300 Crore in Bikaner (Watch Video).

The woman's husband and son escaped the collapse, which police attributed to the heavy rain the city witnessed Saturday.

Delhi experienced the season's first heavy rain with the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm.

During the same period, the weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Pitampura recorded 111.4mm, 92 mm, and 81.5 mm of precipitation, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)