Raipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Five naxals, three of them collectively carrying cash rewards of Rs 12 lakh on their heads, on Thursday surrendered before authorities in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Among them, three were involved in the April 2017 Burkapal attack in south Bastar where 25 CRPF personnel were killed, they said.

Also Read | Indian Army Retaliates Strongly to Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Rajouri Sector: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

The five ultras, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma, citing disillusionment with hollow Maoist ideology and violence, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Of them, Midiam Bandi alias Naresh, who was active as area commander-in-chief of the Kerlapal area committee of Maoists, and Madvi Budhri alias Kamli, commander of Kistaram Local Guerilla Squad (LGS), were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Also Read | Latest COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers Shows India Outranks UK to Become Fourth-Most Coronavirus Infected Country With Total Tally Nearing The 3 Lakh Mark.

Similarly, another surrendered rebel, Kartam Pojja, was a member of Maoists military platoon number 4 and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the IPS officer said.

The three were involved in various naxal attacks, including the Burkapal attack in April 2017 wherein 25 CRPF troopers were killed in south Bastar, he said.

Two other ultras were identified as Podiyam Ganga, a member of Maoists' public relation wing, and Madkam Hidma, a militia member, Sundarraj added.

They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)