Pune, Mar 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly roughing up a CISF personnel and abusing a terminal manager at Pune International Airport, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday after the accused had a fight with a taxi driver over fare, the Airport police station official said.

"When the taxi driver approached the airport authority, a terminal manager intervened but the woman abused her. When a woman CISF security personnel approached to sort out matters, the accused roughed her up, slapped her and bit her thumb," the official said.

The woman was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace ), he said.

