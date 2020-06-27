Noida, Jun 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman battling depression died after she allegedly jumped off her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

The woman was married to a businessman and the couple had a one-and-a-half-year-old child, the police said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: 2.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Near Rohtak, For Second Day in Row.

"The incident came to light early on Saturday, around 3 am. Her husband and child were apparently asleep when she jumped off the balcony. Security guards of the society in the Bisrakh area noticed it and informed the family," an officer said.

According to the woman's family, she had mental health issues and was struggling with depression for quite some time now, the officer said, ruling out any foul play in the case.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.4 Magnitude Reported in Rohtak: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

No suicide note was found from the spot, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to the family, the police said.

Three days ago, a 44-year-old woman had died after allegedly hanging herself inside her apartment in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, according to officials.

Her husband too had killed himself in March this year, leaving her deeply affected and depressed, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)