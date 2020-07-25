Banda (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A man beat his wife to death with a lathi over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Saturday.

According to City Kotwali police station SHO Dinesh Singh, 35-year-old Zaheda had an argument with her husband on Friday evening, following which she was beaten to death.

Also Read | CRPF Sub-Inspector Shoots Senior Over Heated Argument, Later Kills Self in Delhi's Lodhi Estate.

Her husband left their home in the Mardanaka area of the district after the incident and efforts were on to trace him, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Also Read | High Tide of 4.47 Meters Expected at 3.28 PM in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)