Noida, May 6 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman fell from a 10-foot-high railing in a housing society in Greater Noida West while trying to escape a dog, breaking her spine, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the woman tryign to outrun a dog, climbing a railing, and falling on the other side of it in the struggle.

Mandira Mitra, another resident of the society, has been booked in connection with the matter.

According to police, the video was captured at Supertech Ecovillage Society on Monday, when the incident happened.

Bisrakh Police Station In-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said, "Shayed Athar, a resident of N-2 tower of the Supertech Ecovillage society, was taking a walk Monday morning in the premises of the society when the pet dog of Mandira Mitra, another resident of society, came towards Athar to attack."

Athar has been recuperating at a hospital.

