New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A woman commuter who got injured after coming under Delhi Metro after her cloth got stuck between the train's doors, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

"An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on 14th December, where prima facie it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The DMRC authorities said that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The Delhi Metro authorities said the deceased woman's saree got stuck between the train's doors at Delhi's Indralok Metro Station. She was dragged for several metres and then fell on the track, leading to serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Reena, was travelling with her 11-year-old son when the incident took place. (ANI)

