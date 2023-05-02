Kottayam (Kerala), May 2 (PTI) A woman committed suicide in this central Kerala district following alleged cyber bullying by her ex-boyfriend.

The woman was found dead on Monday at her home in Manjoor village of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and police have lodged a case in connection with the incident and initiated a probe.

According to the police, it received a complaint stating that the 26-year old woman -- Athira -- ended her life over the cyber bullying by her ex-boyfriend after their relationship went sour.

The complaint also claimed that besides the cyber attacks, the man also released online personal chats between the two, police said.

Athira was the sister of a Sub-Collector's wife in Manipur who claimed that she was a victim of "cyber bullying" and "online harassment".

"She had been facing online harassment for the past couple of days with a man releasing her photos online. We filed a complaint. But the man doing it was hiding. Police could not trace his location," he told reporters.

He further said that the alleged perpetrator was aware of the complaint to police and that it was searching for him, but despite that he continued with his cyber attacks.

He said that before going to sleep everyone had comforted the victim and told her not to worry, but the next day she took her life.

"She was going to get married. A wedding was to take place in this house," Athira's brother-in-law said.

