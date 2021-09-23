Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The couple was returning home from Panipat when the accident took place in the Jasrana police station area on Wednesday evening.

Jasrana police station SHO Premvir Singh Rana said the injured was admitted to a hospital and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

In a separate incident in Shamli district, a 60-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Thanabhawan town.

The police said it was not immediately known what led the woman to kill herself.

