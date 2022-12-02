Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in Guwahati on Friday, police said.

In a purported video, the woman alleged that she and her daughter were subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband, and unable to bear it anymore, she decided to kill herself and their daughter.

Also Read | CPI(M) Leader Wants Paresh Rawal Prosecuted for ‘Hate Speech’ Against Bengali Community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sudhakar Singh said the bodies of the woman and her daughter were found in a room of their rented house in Hatigaon area of the city.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. But we are investigating all aspects," he said.

Also Read | Hookah Bars Ban in Kolkata, West Bengal Government Cites Adverse Effects on Public Health.

Singh said the husband of the woman, his mother and sister were detained for questioning.

On the purported video recorded by the woman, the police officer said it was being examined.

"We have received the video. We are examining the details and the authenticity of it," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)