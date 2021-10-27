Jamshedpur, Oct 27: A 27-year-old woman gave birth to a baby on board a train in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand in the early hours of Wednesday, railway officials said.

The Bhubaneswar-bound train arrived from Anand Vihar in Delhi at Tatanagar station around 3.55 am and as the train left the platform at 4.10 am, the woman went into labour, they said.

The woman, identified as Ranu Das, gave birth to the baby while the train was on the move but did not leave the platform completely, they added.

Railway doctors were immediately informed and the train was moved back to the platform, officials said.

After a preliminary check-up, the woman and her baby along with other family members were deboarded, and she was sent to the Sadar Hospital.

The mother and the baby were doing well, officials said. The train was delayed by an hour and left the station at 5.10 am, they said.

