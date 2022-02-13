Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) A woman died after being hit by a train in Rajasthan's Churu district on Sunday morning, police said.

Kotwali Station House Officer Satish Yadav said the incident took place near Poonia Colony.

He said that after receiving information about it from railway employees, police reached the spot and shifted the woman's body to hospital's mortuary for post-mortem.

The SHO said efforts were underway to identify the woman who seemed to be about 25 years of age.

He said that after identification, it would be known whether she committed suicide or died in an accident.

