Bulandshahr, November 17: A 19-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide under the limits of Anupshahr police station in Bulandshahr here and left behind a suicide note holding three men, against whom she had filed a rape case, responsible for her death, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the three men identified as Kamruddin, Avrar and Muvin have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are being made to nab them.

"The woman had on October 3 registered a case against Kamruddin for kidnapping, harassment and criminal intimidation. However, the woman had later said that she has registered the case under pressure from her family members and that no such incident has taken place," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters here.

Explaining her absence from her home, the police officer said that the woman had clarified that she, upset with her family, had gone to a friend's house on October 3 from where she returned to her home the morning after.

"The girl's statement was recorded before a court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), in which she refuted the incident. Based on the statement, a final report was filed in the matter," Singh said.

"However, on October 24, the girl had filed another case against the same man and his uncle Muvin and one Avrar. In the complaint, the woman alleged that Kamaruddin had called her on October 16 at around 4 am. When she went to meet him, he along with two others took her to Aligarh, where they gang-raped her and sent her back home," he added.

Singh, however, informed that during the investigation of the case it had emerged that the mobile location of two of the accused was not at the location mentioned in the complaint.

"During the investigation, it came to light that during the said time, the mobile location of Kamruddin was in Faridabad, Haryana and neither a call nor a message was sent to her from his phone. Avrar's location was at his home while Muvin's location was in Aligarh, where he resides," Singh said.

He said that even though prima facie the allegations were not substantiated with evidence, the investigation in the matter was not conducted properly and therefore the investigation officer has been suspended.

