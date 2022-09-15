Etawah, September 15: A 57-year-old woman was killed after falling off a roof while fending off a monkey attack here, police sources said on Thursday. The woman, identified as Munni, had gone to the roof of her house in Ludhpura in the district's Jaswant Nagar town to dry clothes when she was attacked by monkeys, the sources said.

She fell off the roof while trying to escape the monkey attack, they said. The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Badaun.

Munni's husband, Kamal Khan, said his neighbour was also attacked by the monkeys in a similar manner a few days ago. He added that the local residents had approached the authorities seeking respite from the monkey menace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)