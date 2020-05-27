India News | Woman Employee of Maha Govt Hospital Found Dead in Lift

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman employee on COVID-19 duty in state-run St George's Hospital in south Mumbai was on Wednesday found dead inside an elevator, police said.

The deceased was a class-4 employee who was posted in the ward for COVID-19 patients, an official said.

Her body was found in an elevator of the hospital this afternoon when some employees opened its doors, he said.

The exact cause and the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are not known, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, he added.

A coronavirus hotspot, Mumbai has so far reported 32,791 COVID-19 cases and 1,065 deaths.

