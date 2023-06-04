Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) A woman hanged herself to death after allegedly killing her four children in the Mandali area of Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman first put her four children in a grain drum and closed its lid before ending her life on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident Reason: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Root Cause of Balasore Rail Mishap, Says ‘Nothing To Do With Kavach, Responsible People Identified’ (Watch Video).

DSP Kamlesh Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Urmila (27), of Baniyawas village, and four children Bhavna (8), Vikram (5), Vimla (3) and Manisha (2).

Her husband Jetharam had gone to Jodhpur for work when the incident occurred. Police said all five bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Minors Missing at Sea in Kozhikode; Search Operation Underway.

The police officer said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide after killing her children due to a fallout in the relationship between the husband and wife.

Family members of the woman have been informed about the incident. Further action will be taken after family members arrive, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)