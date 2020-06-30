Balasore (Odisha), Jun 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman, who was lodged in a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Balasore district, was found hanging from a tree behind the facility on Tuesday, a police officer said. The woman, who used to work in a private firm in Hyderabad, had returned from the city on June 20 following which she was quarantined, he said. She hailed from Jayarampur village in Balasore district. Inmates of the quarantine centre spotted her hanging from the tree behind Jayarampur High School where the quarantine centre had been set up, the police officer said.

They informed the local authorities and the police.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 60 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

A police team visited the spot and immediately sent her to a local hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the police officer said. The police is investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the cause of her death, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)