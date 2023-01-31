Kanpur, Jan 31 (PTI) An elderly woman and her 7-year-old grandson were killed on Tuesday when a dilapidated boundary wall and an iron gate hinged to it fell on them here in Kanjadan Purwa of Kidwai Nagar area of the city, police said.

The victims were identified as Krishna Devi, 60, a widow, and her grandson Kunal.

Kunal was hanging on the iron gate, while Krishna Devi was sitting adjacent to the six-foot high boundary wall, when it suddenly collapsed and the two came under it, Assistant CP (Babupurwa) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Police rushed to the site and brought the woman and her grandson out from under the debris, the ACP said.

They were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where they were declared dead, he added. A stray dog was also killed in the incident.

