Etah (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in her house here on Saturday, seeing which her two minor daughters followed suit, police said.

The trio allegedly died by suicide following a family dispute over the youngest daughter's relationship with a man, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Anuradha and her daughters Sandhya (17) and Shiva (16) hanged themselves at separate places of their house in Mishagarhi village in the Nidhauli Kala area here, Singh said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Shiva was in a relationship with a man from the same village who died by suicide on July 24. After her partner's death, Shiva, too, allegedly tried ending her life but her mother and sister intervened, the SSP said.

When Shiva's father Narendra, who works in Ghaziabad, was informed about the incident, he scolded his wife and two daughters over the phone, the SSP said.

Disturbed over the entire episode, Anuradha allegedly hanged herself, seeing which her daughters followed suit, he added.

Narendra, who has been informed about the death of his family members, is yet to arrive, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

