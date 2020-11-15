Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly duping a city-based jeweller of gold worth Rs 43,000, an official said on Sunday.

Sana Sheikh, a housewife, went to the jeweller's shop in Byculla area of south Mumbai last month and managed to cleverly take away some gold ornaments, valued at Rs 43,000, without his knowledge, he said.

Also Read | Flowers Offered at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur Have Become a Source of Employment.

Later, when the jeweller, Deepak Rathod, found some ornaments missing, he checked his shop's CCTV footage in which a burqa-clad woman was seen taking away the precious metal items, the police official said.

The jeweller lodged a complaint and after an extensive search, the police nabbed the woman on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Tarkishore Prasad Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, Reports Say May Replace Sushil Modi as Deputy CM.

The woman has been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), and the police are trying to find out if she committed similar offences earlier also, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)